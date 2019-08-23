UrduPoint.com
Finland, EU Considering Ban On Brazilian Beef Import Over Amazon Wildfires - Gov't

Fri 23rd August 2019

Finland and the European Union are considering a ban on the import of Brazilian beef, citing the Latin American country's failed environmental policies, amid record wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, the Finnish government said in a statement on Friday

"Finance Minister Mika Lintila condemns the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and informs that the European Union and Finland are considering a ban on the import of Brazilian beef," the statement read.

According to the statement, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Antti Rinne, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and other members of the government have also raised concerns over the situation in Brazil.

Finland is currently chairing the European Union.

Lintila noted that the discussion of the issue would be launched in September if there was no progress by that time.

Serious wildfires have been making their way through the Amazon for three weeks now. According to satellite data provided by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, there has been an over 80 percent increase in the number of wildfires between this year and last year, which is an unprecedented rate.

The situation is blamed on the right-wing policies led by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who encouraged deforestation by loggers and farmers.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the G7 leaders to discuss the issue at the upcoming summit in the French resort city of Biarritz from August 24-26.

