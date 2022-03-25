Finland Expects to Host Up to 80,000 Ukrainian Refugees - Economy Ministry

Finland expects to receive from 40,000 to 80,000 refugees from Ukraine and is ready to grant temporary protection to all asylum seekers, including issuing residence permits and unrestricted right to work, the Finish Economy Ministry said on Friday

"Close to four million people have already fled the war in Ukraine to other countries. It is estimated that about 40,000-80,000 of them will come to Finland. Finland has decided to grant temporary protection to all those fleeing the war in Ukraine if they apply for it," the statement read.

Temporary protection means that registered refugees are allowed to work in the country "without any restrictions" as soon as they receive a residence permit. The job seekers are also eligible to make use of employment support services, including language training, the ministry added.

According to the latest data, 12,391 Ukrainian citizens have applied for temporary protection in Finland, but the ministry noted that the actual number of asylum seekers may be higher, as some Ukrainians arrive in the country visa-free with biometric passports. They may reside in Finland for three months with limited employment opportunities.

A total of nearly 3.8 million of people have fled the country after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The majority, or 2.2 million people, headed to Poland, with nearly 600,000 being sheltered by Romania, almost 400,000 by Moldova, and 340,000 by Hungary.