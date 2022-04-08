Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 06:22 PM
Finland has decided to expel two employees of the Russian embassy, the presidential administration said on Friday
HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Finland has decided to expel two employees of the Russian embassy, the presidential administration said on Friday.
"Finland is expelling two employees of the Russian embassy ... In addition, one employee of the Russian embassy was denied a visa extension. The Foreign Ministry will inform the Russian ambassador," the statement read.