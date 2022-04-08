UrduPoint.com

Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

Finland has decided to expel two employees of the Russian embassy, the presidential administration said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Finland has decided to expel two employees of the Russian embassy, the presidential administration said on Friday.

"Finland is expelling two employees of the Russian embassy ... In addition, one employee of the Russian embassy was denied a visa extension. The Foreign Ministry will inform the Russian ambassador," the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia Finland Visa Employment

Recent Stories

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trau ..

DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trauma center, vegetables market

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

1 minute ago
 Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Direc ..

Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Director

3 minutes ago
 Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% S ..

Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% Since 2010 - Eurostat

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs2,000 to Rs132,300 per t ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs2,000 to Rs132,300 per tola 8 Apr 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.