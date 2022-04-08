Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

Finland has decided to expel two employees of the Russian embassy, the presidential administration said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Finland has decided to expel two employees of the Russian embassy, the presidential administration said on Friday.

"Finland is expelling two employees of the Russian embassy ... In addition, one employee of the Russian embassy was denied a visa extension. The Foreign Ministry will inform the Russian ambassador," the statement read.