Finland Extends Border Controls Until June 14 Due to COVID-19 - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Finnish authorities have decided to extend the border controls introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus until June 14, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Finnish authorities have decided to extend the border controls introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus until June 14, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The government decided on May 7 to maintain the temporary restrictions on border traffic until June 14, 2020.

The decision is a continuation of the government's decree of March 19," the ministry said.

At the same time, starting May 14, the authorities will allow movement across borders with other EU countries, in particular, commute to work, visits to relatives and other necessary trips.

Internal border controls will be continued at land borders, ports and airports in Finland.

So far, Finland has confirmed more than 5,600 cases of the coronavirus, including 255 fatalities.