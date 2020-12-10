UrduPoint.com
Finland Extends Border Restrictions Until January 12 Due To Ongoing Pandemic - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:18 PM

Finland has extended restrictions on the movement of citizens across the country's border until January 12, as cautionary measure to guard against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which is still raging across the world, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Finland has extended restrictions on the movement of citizens across the country's border until January 12, as cautionary measure to guard against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which is still raging across the world, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The government has decided that the travel restrictions would be extended until January 12, 2021. The coronavirus epidemic continues to accelerate globally. Despite the fact that the number of new cases in Finland began to rise in the fall after a calm situation in summer, the gap between the epidemic situation in Finland and many other countries has recently increased sharply.

Thus, easing of restrictions is not justified," the interior ministry said.

The ministry added that existing 'flexibility' with neighboring countries, including Estonia, Sweden and Norway would remain. The land border between Finland and Sweden is open and residents of Sweden and Estonia can work in Finland without quarantine.

