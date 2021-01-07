UrduPoint.com
Finland Extends Entry Ban Over COVID-19 To February 9 - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Finland Extends Entry Ban Over COVID-19 to February 9 - Interior Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Finland has extended its restrictions on entry from various countries, including Russia, until February 9, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the country's interior ministry said Thursday.

In early December, the Finnish government extended to January 12 its restrictions on entry from countries with an incidence of more than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in 14 days.

"On January 7, the government decided that the entry restrictions will be extended to February 9, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic is still growing globally and the number of infections is increasing in most countries faster than in Finland," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the exception for the neighboring European Economic Area countries is still in force.

Finland has confirmed a total of 37,549 cases, including 576 fatalities.

