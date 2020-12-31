Finland Extends Suspension of Flights From UK Until January 11 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Finnish authorities have decided to extend the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom until January 11 over fears of a new coronavirus mutation discovered in the UK, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) said on Thursday.

Helsinki previously suspended flights from the UK until January 4.

"Passenger flights from the United Kingdom to Finland were suspended for two weeks on 21 December by Decision of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom. In accordance with an opinion issued by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), Traficom has now decided to extend the suspension period until 11 January 2021," the agency said.

At the same time, the air traffic from Finland to the UK will continue, according to Finnish national carrier Finnair.

"Suspension of passenger flights from the UK to Finland will continue until 11 January. We are canceling our flights from the UK to Finland for that time. We'll continue to operate some of our flights from Finland to the UK," the airline company said.

The Finnish carrier keeps flying passengers from Helsinki to London, Edinburgh and Manchester, however there are only cargo flights in the opposite directions.

Earlier in December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.