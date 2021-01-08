Finland Extends Suspension of Flights From UK Until January 18 - Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Finland has extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa until January 18 over fears of a new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) said on Friday.

The suspension was initially imposed until January 4, then extended it until January 11.

"Per the statement by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency has decided to extend the suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa to Finland until January 18," the Traficom said in a statement.

At the same time, the air traffic from Finland to the UK will continue, according to Finnish national carrier Finnair, which continues making passenger flights to London, Edinburgh and Manchester, while only cargo flights continue in the opposite direction.

In December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.