UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Extends Suspension Of Flights From UK Until January 18 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Finland Extends Suspension of Flights From UK Until January 18 - Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Finland has extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa until January 18 over fears of a new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) said on Friday.

The suspension was initially imposed until January 4, then extended it until January 11.

"Per the statement by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency has decided to extend the suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa to Finland until January 18," the Traficom said in a statement.

At the same time, the air traffic from Finland to the UK will continue, according to Finnish national carrier Finnair, which continues making passenger flights to London, Edinburgh and Manchester, while only cargo flights continue in the opposite direction.

In December, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Related Topics

Traffic London Same Edinburgh Manchester Ireland United Kingdom South Africa Finland January December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

1 hour ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 hours ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

2 hours ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.