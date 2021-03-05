Finland did not completely fulfill its refugee quote set by the United Nations last year, the Finnish Immigration Service said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Finland did not completely fulfill its refugee quote set by the United Nations last year, the Finnish Immigration Service said on Friday.

"Finland's refugee quota for last year was 850 refugees. Finland accepted 730 quota refugees in 2020.

The most quota refugees arrived in Finland from Syria (399) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (211)", the message said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection of refugees evacuated from Libya was suspended to early 2021. Under usual circumstances, quota refugees are selected during missions. Last year Finland conducted its only mission in Ankara accepting 249 Syrians.

In November 2020, the Finnish Justice Minister said that in 2021, Helsinki was planning to accept some 1,050 refugees from Syria, Congo and Libya.