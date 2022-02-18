UrduPoint.com

Finland, Germany Hold Joint Naval Drills - Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Finland, Germany Hold Joint Naval Drills - Army

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Finnish Defence Forces said on Thursday that they held a joint Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with German minehunters.

"The exercise developed naval abilities to cooperate in an international framework and had a focus on air defence. The Finnish Air Force flew sorties to support the exercise, which took place in international waters," the Finnish forces said in a statement.

The PASSEX took place in the Gulf of Finland as part of an international naval tradition which allows warships of different countries to carry out a joint exercise, according to the military body.

Finnish media described the arrival of the NATO warships to the non-aligned country as a response to "Russian aggression." The Iltalehti newspaper published the planned route of German navy's FGS Datteln and FGS Fulda, and added that the Finnish navy would use minelayer FNS Uusimaa.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Finland Media

Recent Stories

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

5 minutes ago
 APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

5 minutes ago
 Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights ..

Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion ..

Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - Zakharo ..

5 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Do ..

UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Donbas Aimed at Discrediting Ukr ..

5 minutes ago
 Opposition will fail in its objectives against gov ..

Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>