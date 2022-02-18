Finland, Germany Hold Joint Naval Drills - Army

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Finnish Defence Forces said on Thursday that they held a joint Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with German minehunters.

"The exercise developed naval abilities to cooperate in an international framework and had a focus on air defence. The Finnish Air Force flew sorties to support the exercise, which took place in international waters," the Finnish forces said in a statement.

The PASSEX took place in the Gulf of Finland as part of an international naval tradition which allows warships of different countries to carry out a joint exercise, according to the military body.

Finnish media described the arrival of the NATO warships to the non-aligned country as a response to "Russian aggression." The Iltalehti newspaper published the planned route of German navy's FGS Datteln and FGS Fulda, and added that the Finnish navy would use minelayer FNS Uusimaa.