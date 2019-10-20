Finland Gives Consent to Postpone Brexit Until January 31 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Finland, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union, considers it "sensible" to delay the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the bloc until January 31 next year, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said in a statement on Sunday.

"Finland - together with the other EU countries - considers it important that the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the United Kingdom be approved. Avoiding a no-deal Brexit is in the interests of citizens and businesses of both the European Union and the United Kingdom. The EU will continue with its preparations and ratification process in line with the negotiated agreement," the statement read.

He added that London might be given extension to consolidate its stance on Brexit.

"European Council President Donald Tusk will be contacting the EU heads of state or government so that the EU-27 can take a position on the UK Government's request to postpone the exit date until 31 January 2020.

I think it would be sensible to grant an extension, and I hope that in the UK progress will be made with processing the withdrawal agreement," Rinne wrote.

On Saturday, the UK parliament passed an amendment, in the name of lawmaker Oliver Letwin, mandating Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request an extension to Brexit beyond October 31. The new deadline he has requested from Brussels is January 31, 2020.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk received a total of three letters from Johnson: an unsigned copy of the parliament's order to request an extension under the Benn Act, a personal letter in which he insists being against another extension, and a commentary from the UK ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, on that Johnson did not want to delay Brexit but had to comply with the Commons' decision.