Finland Halts AstraZeneca Rollout Despite All-Clear From EU

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:21 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, pending an inquiry into two cases of blood clots forming in brain veins after inoculation.

"THL has decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Finland until more information becomes available and the existence of a possible causal relation is assessed," a statement read.

Vaccination with AstraZeneca will not resume until at least March 29.

Other vaccines will be given as planned.

The health authority said it stopped giving the vaccine as a precaution after two people developed cerebral venous thrombosis 4-10 days after vaccination. Both had risk factors for vascular thrombosis.

This comes a day after the EU drug regulator said the AstraZeneca shot did not increase the overall risk of patients developing blood clots, although it did not rule out a link to very rare cases of clots associated with a low count of platelets.

