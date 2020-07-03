UrduPoint.com
Finland Hopes To Save Open Skies Treaty After US Withdrawal - Ambassador To Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Finland hopes to prevent the Open Skies Treaty from full collapse following the US decision to withdraw from the agreement, Finnish Ambassador to Russia Mikko Hautala told the Kommersant newspaper.

In May, the United States announced its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty. Many European countries, including Finland, have voiced regrets over the US move and expressed hope that Washington would revise the decision.

"The Open Skies Treaty has always been a good tool and actually we believe it is a good decision of Russia to remain in the treaty to preserve its viability. One should see now whether it will be possible to save the treaty in its current form," Hautala said.

The ambassador once again expressed hope that the United States would remain in the Open Skies Treaty.

Starting from September 1, Hautala will become a new Finnish ambassador to the United States.

US President Donald Trump said in May that Washington was quitting the treaty and alleged that Russia was not in compliance with the agreement.

Russia has repeatedly refuted US accusations so breaching the treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would work with the United States only on a mutual basis and would not accept any ultimatums.

The treaty on observation flights was signed in 1992 and set up as trust-building measures in post-cold war Europe. It allows its 34 parties to openly collect information about one another's militaries.

