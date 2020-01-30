UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Identifies 24 People Possibly Exposed To New Coronavirus - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Finland Identifies 24 People Possibly Exposed to New Coronavirus - Reports

The number of people in Finland who have been possibly exposed to the new coronavirus has climbed from 15 to 24, the country's Yle broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Lapland District Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The number of people in Finland who have been possibly exposed to the new coronavirus has climbed from 15 to 24, the country's Yle broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Lapland District Hospital.

Finland registered the first coronavirus case on its soil on Wednesday. The infection was detected in a female tourist from Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak had begun.

According to the Finnish hospital, the majority of those potentially exposed to the disease are foreigners. The fact that most of them are travelers makes the process of identifying those possibly exposed more difficult.

The hospital's infectious diseases specialist Markku Broas told the broadcaster that one of the persons in question had already departed for Asia. Helsinki, he said, has alerted the destination country about the situation.

Finnish health officials are reportedly to decide alter on Thursday on whether to quarantine people who have been possibly exposed to the coronavirus but have not shown any symptoms yet.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to 18 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.

Related Topics

Dead China Wuhan Helsinki Finland December From Asia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition doing baseless propaganda: Mussarat Jam ..

1 minute ago

Esper Says Pentagon Will Brief Congress Thursday o ..

2 minutes ago

Best possible facilities to be provided to schools ..

2 minutes ago

Road accident claims life of a minor, 3 get injure ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.