Finland Identifies 24 People Possibly Exposed to New Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The number of people in Finland who have been possibly exposed to the new coronavirus has climbed from 15 to 24, the country's Yle broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Lapland District Hospital.

Finland registered the first coronavirus case on its soil on Wednesday. The infection was detected in a female tourist from Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak had begun.

According to the Finnish hospital, the majority of those potentially exposed to the disease are foreigners. The fact that most of them are travelers makes the process of identifying those possibly exposed more difficult.

The hospital's infectious diseases specialist Markku Broas told the broadcaster that one of the persons in question had already departed for Asia. Helsinki, he said, has alerted the destination country about the situation.

Finnish health officials are reportedly to decide alter on Thursday on whether to quarantine people who have been possibly exposed to the coronavirus but have not shown any symptoms yet.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to 18 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.