UrduPoint.com

Finland Increases Exports To Kazakhstan By 224.3% In August - Customs Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Finland Increases Exports to Kazakhstan by 224.3% in August - Customs Official

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Finland increased exports of goods to Kazakhstan by 224.3% to 25.4 million Euros ($25.3 million) in August compared with last year, Olli-Pekka Pentilla, head of the statistical department of Finnish customs, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Exports to Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan increased by 40.1% from 107 million euros to 149 million euros. Exports to Kazakhstan increased by 224.3% from 7.831 million to 25.399 million euros, and exports to Turkey increased by 30.

9% from 85 million to 112 million euros," Pentilla said.

Pentilla added that Finnish exports to Russia in August fell by 70.2% to 82 million euros from 278 million euros year-on-year. Finnish exports to Russia from January to August amounted to 1.56 billion euros, or 3% of the total share of Finland's exports, while imports reached 5.1 billion euros or 8.3%.

Russia dropped from the fourth to the fifth place on the list of Finland's key trading partners after Germany, Sweden, China, and the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Turkey China Germany Armenia Uzbekistan Belarus Georgia Sweden Finland Kazakhstan Netherlands January August From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

2 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

2 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

2 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

2 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

2 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.