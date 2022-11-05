Finland Increases Exports to Kazakhstan by 224.3% in August - Customs Official

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Finland increased exports of goods to Kazakhstan by 224.3% to 25.4 million Euros ($25.3 million) in August compared with last year, Olli-Pekka Pentilla, head of the statistical department of Finnish customs, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Exports to Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan increased by 40.1% from 107 million euros to 149 million euros. Exports to Kazakhstan increased by 224.3% from 7.831 million to 25.399 million euros, and exports to Turkey increased by 30.

9% from 85 million to 112 million euros," Pentilla said.

Pentilla added that Finnish exports to Russia in August fell by 70.2% to 82 million euros from 278 million euros year-on-year. Finnish exports to Russia from January to August amounted to 1.56 billion euros, or 3% of the total share of Finland's exports, while imports reached 5.1 billion euros or 8.3%.

Russia dropped from the fourth to the fifth place on the list of Finland's key trading partners after Germany, Sweden, China, and the Netherlands.