Finland Interested In Small-Sized Nuclear Reactors - Foreign Minister

Finland is interested in nuclear reactors of smaller capacity than the reactor that was launched at the third unit of the country's Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in April, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday

"The days of giant reactors of that type are gone. We will probably move on to installing smaller reactors, which are easier in operation and planning. Technologies are developing in that direction. This could be the future of the energy balance in various countries," Haavisto said in an interview with French newspaper Ouest France and German media group Funke.

The top diplomat added that in Finland,�atomic industry is considered clean and is included in the country's energy basket.

However, it is part of "the transition period power economy," and the future belongs to�renewable energy resources, Haavisto said.

The third unit of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Finland started its operation in April, 14 years later than was originally scheduled. It is the Europe-largest third generation pressurized water reactor (EPR).

The Olkiluoto NPP is located on the island of Olkiluoto in west Finland. The two units that were already in operation produced 16% of Finland's energy consumption. In 2002, it was decided to build a third power unit. Construction began in 2005 and its cost was estimated at 3 billion Euros ($3.1 billion), but it has since tripled to 9 billion euros.

