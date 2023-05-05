UrduPoint.com

Finland Investigating Export Of Sanctioned Drilling Equipment To Russia - Reports

May 05, 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Finnish customs is investigating the export of drilling equipment to Russia in circumvention of the EU sanctions, which were imposed on Moscow in 2014, Finnish media reported on Friday.

In total, almost 50 shipments of Canadian-made drilling equipment worth about 2.2 million Euros ($2.

42 million) went to Russia via Finland from 2020 to 2022, the Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported, adding that the equipment was registered by Finnish and Estonian companies.

The equipment can be used in a wide range of areas: from bridge construction to underwater drilling for oil production, the report added.

Finnish customs is cooperating with Europol, Canadian and Estonian authorities to investigate the case. The report noted that the case would be transferred to the prosecutor's office in the summer.

