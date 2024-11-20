Finland Invests In New Supercomputer To Triple National Computing Capacity
Published November 20, 2024
HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Finland is acquiring a new national supercomputer, Roihu, which will triple the country's supercomputing resources, the Finnish IT Center for Science (CSC) announced on Tuesday.
The system will be supplied by IT company Eviden, with the total investment, including maintenance, amounting to nearly 30 million Euros.
"Roihu is a significant investment in Finland's national research infrastructure, set to triple the current supercomputing resources and become a major accelerator for scientific breakthroughs," said Bruno Lecointe, Vice-President of Eviden's HPC, AI, and Quantum business Support group.
The new supercomputer will be installed in Kajaani in northeastern Finland, replacing two existing national systems. Kajaani also hosts the EuroHPC LUMI supercomputer, with CSC Director Pekka Lehtovuori noting that Roihu will complement LUMI's capabilities.
Set to become operational by the end of 2025, Roihu will deliver a peak theoretical performance of 49 petaflops, equivalent to 49 quadrillion operations per second.
CSC, which operates Finland's state-owned research IT infrastructure, is jointly owned by the Finnish government and Finnish higher education institutions.
