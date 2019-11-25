Finland Invites Belarus, Lithuania to Talks on Belarusian Nuclear Plant - Minister

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Finland , which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union , has invited experts from Belarus and Lithuania to hold trilateral consultations regarding the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built near Lithuania 's border , Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.

"There is a well-known situation with the Belarusian NPP, and we are aware of Lithuania's concerns in this area. We invited experts from Belarus and Lithuania to Finland to discuss concerns on the issue in a trilateral format," Haavisto told reporters in Minsk, where he met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day.

The foreign minister also suggested that work on expanding cooperation between Belarus and the European Union should start with the conclusion of an agreement on partnership priorities.

The Belarusian NPP is being built in the Grodno region 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital of neighboring Lithuania. The general contractor for the project is Russia's Atomstroyexport. The nuclear plant's first power unit should be commissioned by the end of the year, while the second should begin operating in 2020.

The Lithuanian parliament has said it views the project as a "threat to national security," but Minsk has meanwhile guaranteed that the plant will meet the highest safety standards. In May, Lithuania appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency in an attempt to prevent Belarus from launching the power plant until all security issues were resolved.