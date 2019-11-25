UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Invites Belarus, Lithuania To Talks On Belarusian Nuclear Plant - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:22 PM

Finland Invites Belarus, Lithuania to Talks on Belarusian Nuclear Plant - Minister

Finland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has invited experts from Belarus and Lithuania to hold trilateral consultations regarding the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built near Lithuania's border, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Finland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has invited experts from Belarus and Lithuania to hold trilateral consultations regarding the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built near Lithuania's border, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.

"There is a well-known situation with the Belarusian NPP, and we are aware of Lithuania's concerns in this area. We invited experts from Belarus and Lithuania to Finland to discuss concerns on the issue in a trilateral format," Haavisto told reporters in Minsk, where he met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day.

The foreign minister also suggested that work on expanding cooperation between Belarus and the European Union should start with the conclusion of an agreement on partnership priorities.

The Belarusian NPP is being built in the Grodno region 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital of neighboring Lithuania. The general contractor for the project is Russia's Atomstroyexport. The nuclear plant's first power unit should be commissioned by the end of the year, while the second should begin operating in 2020.

The Lithuanian parliament has said it views the project as a "threat to national security," but Minsk has meanwhile guaranteed that the plant will meet the highest safety standards. In May, Lithuania appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency in an attempt to prevent Belarus from launching the power plant until all security issues were resolved.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Nuclear European Union Minsk Belarus Finland Lithuania May Border 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Ready for Normandy Format Meeting D ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

4 minutes ago

French govt plans last-minute huddle ahead of pens ..

4 minutes ago

8 killed, 13 injured in DI Khan traffic accident

8 minutes ago

Cash prize awarded to two police officials

8 minutes ago

Brescia boss under-fire for Balotelli 'black' joke ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.