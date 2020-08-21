UrduPoint.com
Finland Join EU Deal To Purchase AstraZeneca's Potential COVID-19 Vaccine - Government

Finland Join EU Deal to Purchase AstraZeneca's Potential COVID-19 Vaccine - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Finnish government on Friday informed the European Commission of its decision to join the EU agreement on purchasing a potential vaccine against the coronavirus produced by the multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, according to the government's press release.

Earlier in August, the EU reached its first agreement with AstraZeneca on purchasing 300 million doses of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus and also distributing it to countries in need.

"Finland has decided to take part in the joint EU agreement to purchase coronavirus vaccines. Finland informed the European Commission of its decision on 21 August," the press release said.

The Finnish government's decision aims at protecting the country's entire population with vaccines once they become available, the press release added.

"Finland has also expressed its interest in participating in COVAX, an international mechanism working to ensure equitable access to vaccines. The final decision on participation in this collaboration will be made by 31 August 2020," the government said.

In addition, the government said that Finland was ready to take part in future agreements negotiated by the European Commission with several different manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, with a view to obtaining vaccines that use a variety of technological solutions.

