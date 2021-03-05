Finland may obtain the manufacturing technology of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, but does not have the corresponding industrial production capacities, Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), told Sputnik on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Finland may obtain the manufacturing technology of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, but does not have the corresponding industrial production capacities, Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, former Finnish President Tarja Halonen held phone talks with Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, who expressed Moscow's readiness to provide the corresponding technologies for opening COVID-19 vaccine production in Finland.

"Finland has experience in developing and producing vaccines based on adenoviral vectors, but large-scale production facilities must be established in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)," Nohynek said.

The GMP are guidelines rules that establish requirements for the organization of production and quality control of pharmaceutical products, among other things.