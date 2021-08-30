UrduPoint.com

Finland, Latvia Agree On Common Armored Vehicle System - Defense Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The defense ministries of Finland and Latvia, and Finnish defense technology provider Patria, on Monday agreed on the framework for a common armored vehicle system.

The contractual arrangements concern the implementation of a development programme to build and safeguard the Army's operational mobility on wheeled vehicles," the Finnish ministry said.

In addition, Finland and state-owned company Patria signed a letter of intent on the supply of 160 armored personnel carriers in 2023.

"The purpose of the Framework Agreement is to establish a collaborative framework for the procurement phase of the programme," Finland specified.

The program is open to other countries to join, the ministry added.

