Finland, Latvia To Jointly Develop Armored Wheeled Vehicles - Finnish Defense Ministry

Wed 29th January 2020

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Finland and Latvia agreed to jointly develop armored wheeled vehicles on the basis of Finnish-made vehicles manufactured by Patria company, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release.

The agreement was signed by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen and his Latvian counterpart, Artis Pabriks, in Helsinki.

Estonia previously expressed interest to join this initiative.

"At this stage, this is cooperation between Finland and Latvia, but the following phases allow also other countries to join the cooperation programme. This sets an excellent example of deepening defence cooperation between EU member states," Kaikkonen said at the signing ceremony, as quoted in a press release.

Patria is a state-owned company that develops weapon systems, aircraft parts and armored wheeled vehicles.

