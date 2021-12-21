Finland Launches Nuclear Power Block First Time in 40 Years - Electricity Supplier

Finland on Tuesday launched the third Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant's block, the first to be put into operation after a 40-year gap, national electricity supplier Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) said in a statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Finland on Tuesday launched the third Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant's block, the first to be put into operation after a 40-year gap, national electricity supplier Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) said in a statement.

"OL3's reactor started up today on Tuesday, December 21 at 3.22 a.m. (05:22 GMT). The moment of the startup was historical. A new nuclear power plant unit was last commissioned in Finland over 40 years ago, and even in Europe this event last occurred about 15 years ago," TVO stated.

Olkiluoto's third block is expected to be connected to the national grid at a 30% power level, which is approximately 500 MW, at the end of January 2022. After the startup, the power level will be increased gradually, and commissioning tests will be implemented at every power level.

It will eventually produce 14% of Finland's electricity. The block's regular electricity production starts in June 2022.

"This moment will forever be remembered as a demonstration of persistent work for the commissioning of our new plant unit. It reflects strong nuclear professionalism and a will to make Finland's greatest act for the climate a reality," Marjo Mustonen, TVO's senior vice president for electricity production, said.

Olkiluoto nuclear power plant is located on one of the islands of the Baltic Sea's Gulf of Bothnia in the west of the country. The third block was initiated in 2002. The cost of construction reached nearly $10 billion.

At present, the two preceding nuclear power plants produce 16% of Finland's electricity.