UrduPoint.com

Finland Launches Nuclear Power Block First Time In 40 Years - Electricity Supplier

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:28 PM

Finland Launches Nuclear Power Block First Time in 40 Years - Electricity Supplier

Finland on Tuesday launched the third Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant's block, the first to be put into operation after a 40-year gap, national electricity supplier Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) said in a statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Finland on Tuesday launched the third Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant's block, the first to be put into operation after a 40-year gap, national electricity supplier Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) said in a statement.

"OL3's reactor started up today on Tuesday, December 21 at 3.22 a.m. (05:22 GMT). The moment of the startup was historical. A new nuclear power plant unit was last commissioned in Finland over 40 years ago, and even in Europe this event last occurred about 15 years ago," TVO stated.

Olkiluoto's third block is expected to be connected to the national grid at a 30% power level, which is approximately 500 MW, at the end of January 2022. After the startup, the power level will be increased gradually, and commissioning tests will be implemented at every power level.

It will eventually produce 14% of Finland's electricity. The block's regular electricity production starts in June 2022.

"This moment will forever be remembered as a demonstration of persistent work for the commissioning of our new plant unit. It reflects strong nuclear professionalism and a will to make Finland's greatest act for the climate a reality," Marjo Mustonen, TVO's senior vice president for electricity production, said.

Olkiluoto nuclear power plant is located on one of the islands of the Baltic Sea's Gulf of Bothnia in the west of the country. The third block was initiated in 2002. The cost of construction reached nearly $10 billion.

At present, the two preceding nuclear power plants produce 16% of Finland's electricity.

Related Topics

Electricity Europe Nuclear Finland January June December Event (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Joining Normandy Format on Ukraine Not on Table ..

US Joining Normandy Format on Ukraine Not on Table - Assistant Secretary

16 seconds ago
 Islamabad police to establish welfare center, prov ..

Islamabad police to establish welfare center, provide full salary to injured cop ..

18 seconds ago
 First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games get under way in ..

First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games get under way in DG Khan

19 seconds ago
 Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Crescent Digital Prints, ..

Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Crescent Digital Prints, Remington Pharma win openers

21 seconds ago
 Talks With Russia to Be More Productive in Environ ..

Talks With Russia to Be More Productive in Environment of De-Escalation - US Dip ..

23 seconds ago
 51 'criminals' held, contraband seized

51 'criminals' held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.