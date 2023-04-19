Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian Center of Science, Culture - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The authorities of Finland have lifted the temporary arrest of land and buildings of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki, the Debt Collection Department of Finland said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that Finnish authorities arrested the land and buildings of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki, as well as seven apartments.

The Finnish Debt Collection Authority had blocked the center's bank accounts at the Nordea Bank. Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Finland sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry demanding to clarify how the actions of court officers correlate with the norms of international law on the immunity of Russian state property.

"There were no grounds for the seizure of property," a representative Debt Collection Department of Finland was quoted as saying by the Finnish broadcaster YLE.