UrduPoint.com

Finland Lifts Arrest On Land, Building Of Russian Center Of Science, Culture - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian Center of Science, Culture - Authorities

The authorities of Finland have lifted the temporary arrest of land and buildings of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki, the Debt Collection Department of Finland said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The authorities of Finland have lifted the temporary arrest of land and buildings of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki, the Debt Collection Department of Finland said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that Finnish authorities arrested the land and buildings of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki, as well as seven apartments.

The Finnish Debt Collection Authority had blocked the center's bank accounts at the Nordea Bank. Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Finland sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry demanding to clarify how the actions of court officers correlate with the norms of international law on the immunity of Russian state property.

"There were no grounds for the seizure of property," a representative Debt Collection Department of Finland was quoted as saying by the Finnish broadcaster YLE.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Bank Helsinki Finland Media Court

Recent Stories

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Re ..

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Resume Bilateral Cooperation on ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - ..

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent W ..

Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties ..

8 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for ove ..

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for overcharging

18 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain Harvest in 2023 at 123Mln Tonn ..

19 minutes ago
 South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business ..

South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business Delegation to US - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.