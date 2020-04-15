Finland Lifts Travel Restriction in Capital Region as COVID-19 Gap With Regions Narrows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Finland has lifted travel restrictions on movement in the Uusimaa region, where capital Helsinki is located, after the epidemiological situation stabilized, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the government's press office, the "legal grounds for continuing the temporary restrictions on movement are no longer considered to exist" and that prolonging the restriction would have violated the Finnish Emergency Powers Act.

"When the travel restrictions entered into force on 28 March, COVID-19 incidence in the region of Uusimaa was increasing significantly faster than in the rest of the country. While Uusimaa still has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the gap with the rest of the country has narrowed," the statement on the government website read.

The government went on to recommend that citizens avoid all travel throughout the country unless completely necessary, as the number of hospital admissions suggests a rise in cases across the country and not a slowdown in cases in the capital.

"During the past week, the incidence in some hospital districts has been, in relative terms, as high or higher than in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa," the statement read.

The decision was made a day before, relying on assessments on the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare concerning the development of the epidemic, according to the statement.