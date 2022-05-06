UrduPoint.com

Finland Likely To Decide On Joining NATO This Month - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Finland Likely to Decide on Joining NATO This Month - Prime Minister

Finland will decide on the country's accession to NATO this month, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Finland will decide on the country's accession to NATO this month, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday.

"We are now discussing whether we should become a member of NATO or not," Marin told Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia, adding that the country will likely make the decision this month.

The interview was held ahead of Marin's visit to Japan next week, the news agency reported. Marin will discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the future cooperation of the two countries, as well as the security situation in Europe and Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden started discussing the possibility of abandoning long-term neutrality and joining the alliance amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said in early March that NATO will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with the opportunity to quickly join the alliance.

The two countries have been expected to file their membership applications in the coming months.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Alliance Japan Sweden Finland March Asia

Recent Stories

India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwave ..

India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves

43 seconds ago
 Ayaz Latif express concern over water shortage in ..

Ayaz Latif express concern over water shortage in Sindh

45 seconds ago
 UNSC to Adopt Presidential Statement on Ukraine at ..

UNSC to Adopt Presidential Statement on Ukraine at 3:00 p.m. EST - Source

47 seconds ago
 20 criminals held, contraband seized

20 criminals held, contraband seized

1 hour ago
 Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons whe ..

Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons wheat

1 hour ago
 UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of ..

UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of entire world

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.