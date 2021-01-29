UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland May Abandon Imports Of Electricity From Russia By 2035 - Operator

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Finland May Abandon Imports of Electricity From Russia by 2035 - Operator

Finland may abandon imports of Russian electricity by 2035 in its aspiration to achieve carbon neutrality and even start to export it to Russia, according to a forecast by the Finnish national electricity transmission grid operator, Fingrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Finland may abandon imports of Russian electricity by 2035 in its aspiration to achieve carbon neutrality and even start to export it to Russia, according to a forecast by the Finnish national electricity transmission grid operator, Fingrid.

Fingrid published four scenarios for the development of the Finnish energy system until 2035. The country is slated to achieve carbon neutrality by this time. Three scenarios imply a significant increase in the commissioning of wind power plants or solar power plants in the country and the termination of electricity imports, while the fourth scenario includes a transition to electricity exports.

"The Climate-Neutral Growth scenario also assumed that the current, very significant impact of the capacity payments on the Russian side on cross-border trade would be eliminated.

Similarly, in the Windy Seas and Solar and Batteries scenarios, it was assumed that no electricity would be transmitted between Finland and Russia," the company said.

In the "Power to Export" scenario, Finland could start exporting electricity to Russia, Fingrid notes.

According to the Russian energy holding company Inter RAO, the volume of electricity exports to Finland in 2019 amounted to 7 billion kWh, while in the nine months of 2020, the volume of electricity exports totaled only 1.8 billion kWh.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Russia Company Finland May 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri bre ..

30 seconds ago

S. Korean coach gets 7 years for abusing suicide t ..

32 seconds ago

WHO virus probe begins with fieldwork in ground-ze ..

33 seconds ago

Japan's ANA logs record $3 bn nine-month net loss

35 seconds ago

Ukraine Is Not Going to Register Russian Vaccine A ..

16 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs 390 bln in last 2 years: Senate to ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.