Finland May Deploy NATO Arms Capable of Hitting Critical Targets Deep in Russia - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) NATO forces and strike weapons capable of hitting critical targets deep in the northwestern regions of Russia may be deployed in Finland, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Additional military contingents and strike weapons of NATO capable of hitting critical targets in northwestern Russia to a considerable depth may be deployed on the Finnish territory," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.