Finland May Face Power Outages Of Up To 2 Hours In Winter - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Finland May Face Power Outages of Up to 2 Hours in Winter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Electricity consumers may stay without energy for up two hours daily this winter, Finnish broadcaster YLE reported on Sunday, adding that the possible energy deficit is linked to the move to abandon Russian energy resources, which are extremely difficult to replace.

Disconnections and blackouts are extreme measures and supposed to happen only in emergencies, the broadcaster said, citing grid operator Fingrid.

The situation in the Finnish energy sector in winter largely depends on the launch of the new third power unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant.

Finnish Economy Minister Mika Lintila, who visited the nuclear power plant this week, said that the reactor will produce electricity at full capacity in September, while commercial production will start in December, the broadcaster added.

The Finnish market is energy deficient by about 15-20%, and Sweden currently supplies the necessary amount of energy to offset the shortage. It is expected that with the start of operation of the third unit of the Olkiluoto NPP, the country will become energy independent.

