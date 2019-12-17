UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland 'More Ready' To Respond To Security Challenges In Baltic Region - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:34 PM

Finland 'More Ready' to Respond to Security Challenges in Baltic Region - Defense Minister

Finland's readiness to address potential security challenges in the Baltic region has increased compared to previous years, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in an interview with the Defense News website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Finland's readiness to address potential security challenges in the Baltic region has increased compared to previous years, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in an interview with the Defense news website.

Kaikkonen traveled to the United States for a working visit from December 6-10.

"We try to be ready for many kind of different situations. In that sense, yes, but of course Finland's main task is to take care of Finland's own security.

But we have different security structures, and everything is connected, more or less, to each other. We are more ready than in past years," the minister said, commenting on the situation in the Baltic.

He added that the region was more tense now than several years ago.

Kaikkonen was appointed the defense minister in June as part of the Antti Rinne government, and retained his position after Sanna Marin became the country's new prime minister on December 10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit United States Finland Turkish Lira June December From Government

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

6 minutes ago

Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of mother of ..

1 minute ago

Parliamentary Committees of Russia, Turkey, Iran t ..

1 minute ago

Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Christian staff cut Christmas ca ..

2 minutes ago

Advisor administers anti-polio drops to children

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.