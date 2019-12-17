Finland 'More Ready' to Respond to Security Challenges in Baltic Region - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Finland 's readiness to address potential security challenges in the Baltic region has increased compared to previous years, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in an interview with the Defense news website.

Kaikkonen traveled to the United States for a working visit from December 6-10.

"We try to be ready for many kind of different situations. In that sense, yes, but of course Finland's main task is to take care of Finland's own security.

But we have different security structures, and everything is connected, more or less, to each other. We are more ready than in past years," the minister said, commenting on the situation in the Baltic.

He added that the region was more tense now than several years ago.

Kaikkonen was appointed the defense minister in June as part of the Antti Rinne government, and retained his position after Sanna Marin became the country's new prime minister on December 10.