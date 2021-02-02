Finland Mulls Giving Up Electricity From Russia - Fingrid

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Finland is considering giving up electricity import from Russia, a representative of Fingrid transmission system operator told Sputnik.

According to Jussi Jyrinsalo, the electricity is transferred from Russia via four lines, three of which are old and require repairs.

Fingrid has asked its Russian partners whether they plan maintenance and if yes, then when and for how long, but there was no reply.

As a result, Finland is not certain it will continue getting electricity from Russia and has to consider all options, the company representative said.