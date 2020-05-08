UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Needs Painful Spending Cuts After Corona Crisis: Economists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:57 PM

Finland needs painful spending cuts after corona crisis: Economists

Finland's government will have to implement a "pain package" of tax rises and spending cuts worth billions of euros to rebalance its finances after the coronavirus crisis, a group of leading economists warned on Frida

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Finland's government will have to implement a "pain package" of tax rises and spending cuts worth billions of Euros to rebalance its finances after the coronavirus crisis, a group of leading economists warned on Friday.

In a government-commissioned report, four of the Nordic country's best-known economic thinkers warned of a "lost decade" of growth and a deep recession sparked by the economic standstill of the coronavirus crisis.

"The corona crisis will impoverish Finland and significantly weaken the balance of Finnish public finances in the medium term," the authors, led by professor Vesa Vihriala, said in a statement.

The report warned that spending cuts, tax hikes and structural changes, worth at least 3-4 percent of GDP, will be needed to address the shortfalls.

"This will most likely be sufficient to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio below 90 percent during the 2020s," the report said.

The prospect of further cuts to public finances is likely to be unwelcome to Finland's centre-left coalition, whose leading Social Democrat party won last year's election on a platform of opposition to the previous five years of austerity.

Receiving the report on Friday, the finance ministry's top civil servant, Martti Hetemaki, acknowledged that "being gloomy is being realistic," and said that difficult decisions "cannot be left for tomorrow".

In the immediate term the report called for the safe lifting of restrictions in order to try and restore confidence in the market.

Schools are due to begin contact teaching again next Thursday in the country of 5.5 million, which has so far recorded 255 deaths and 5,600 infections.

A limit on gatherings to 10 people is due to be increased to 50 on June 1, as theatres, museums and other institutions will be allowed to reopen.

The authors said the emergency business payouts so far announced by the government, part of a bailout package that is likely to reach 15bn euros ($16.2bn) this year, are not going to be enough to support the private sector.

Instead, they called for a more general system of aid to stop small and medium-sized firms going bust, including helping with staff costs, but warned that ministers will have to make choices about which sectors are most worth supporting.

The authors called for a budget stimulus in 2021 year to kick-start the economy, in the form of public infrastructure investments to increase productivity, rather than tax cuts.

Related Topics

Election Business Budget Finland Turkish Lira June Market Government Top Billion Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

11 minutes ago

111 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

14 minutes ago

Man dies, one injures in Dasht firing in Quetta

11 minutes ago

Five Proclaimed offenders held in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

11 minutes ago

Governor Imran Ismail is a frontline hero against ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.