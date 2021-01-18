UrduPoint.com
Finland Not Yet Going To Open Borders For Tourists - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:15 PM

Finland is not going to open its borders for tourists in the near future, as the government is set to introduce some new coronavirus-related entry restrictions on Friday, Eriikka Koistinen, a spokeswoman for the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, told Sputnik

Russia will resume air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar on January 27, the Russian coronavirus response center announced.

"Finland will definitely not open for tourism in the near future. On the contrary, the government plans to make a decision on new restrictions on Finland entry this Friday. Only necessary business trips and cargo transportation are allowed," Koistinen noted.

The restrictions that are currently in place remain in force through February 9.

