Finland Now Part of NATO Article 5 - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Finland has become a part of the NATO article 5 from Tuesday and now can participate in the alliance's decision-making, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Today Finland will become a full member of the alliance and that means that from today on Finland will participate in all NATO structures military and civilian activities and also be at the table in all NATO meetings and also have a vote .

.. Most importantly what happens from today is that Finland will be covered by NATO ... security guarantees, our Article 5, that says that an attack in one ally will be regarded as an attack on all," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Finnish presidential office said that the country's NATO membership is not directed against third countries.