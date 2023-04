(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday handed over the document on the country's accession to NATO, making it the 31 member of the alliance.

The ceremony was broadcast on the NATO website.

According to the North Atlantic Treaty, the documents on the accession of new members are stored in the United States.