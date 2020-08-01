UrduPoint.com
Finland On Way To Restart More International Flights In August

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Finland on Way to Restart More International Flights in August

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Air carriers Finnair, Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines, Latvia's airBaltic, Juneyao Airlines and Icelandair have unveiled plans to increase the number of flights performed from Finnish airports in August.

"We will add new routes to our traffic plan in August. In August, we will start flights to Alanya, Bergen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Crete, Milan, Mallorca, Rhodes, Rome, and Warsaw," Finnair wrote on Twitter.

The Finnish flag carrier also hopes to get China's permission to open a second weekly frequency to Shanghai on August 11. Finnair has been operating one weekly flight to the Chinese city since July 23.

Qatar Airways, in turn, resumed three weekly flights to Helsinki in late July, becoming the only Gulf carrier to serve four Nordic capitals - Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki.

"The resumption of Helsinki flights will see the national carrier of the State of Qatar operate 22 weekly flights to the Nordics," it said in a press release.

Japan Airlines and the Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines also eye stepping up flights to and from Helsinki.

In addition to air services between the two capitals, Latvia's airBaltic resumed flights between Riga and Finland's coastal city of Turku. The flights will be performed five times a week.

Starting August 20, Icelandair is set to resume two weekly flights between Reykjavik and Helsinki.

