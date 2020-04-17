UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Plans To Increase Participation In EU Military Training Mission In Mali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:11 PM

Finland Plans to Increase Participation in EU Military Training Mission in Mali

Finland will continue its involvement in peacekeeping missions in various states, in particular in Lebanon and Iraq, and also plans to expand its participation in the EU military training mission in Mali, the government press service said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Finland will continue its involvement in peacekeeping missions in various states, in particular in Lebanon and Iraq, and also plans to expand its participation in the EU military training mission in Mali, the government press service said on Friday.

Finland has deployed around 400 servicemen to conflict zones as part of UN, EU and NATO-led missions and US-led international coalition fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"Finland [will] continue to participate in the UN UNIFIL operation in Lebanon with approximately 200 soldiers in the French reserve battalion from 1 January 2021 until further notice .

.. Finland is preparing to continue its participation in Iraq both in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS' Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and in NATO Mission Iraq (NMI). Finland is also preparing to increase its participation in the EU military training mission in Mali," the statement said.

Finland will also take part in the Very High Readiness exercise of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2022. The country has been participating in these drills since 2012.

Finland's military activities oversees were discussed on Friday at a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy on Friday, which was attended by President Sauli Niinisto.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO United Nations Russia ISIS Iraq Mali Finland Lebanon January From Government

Recent Stories

KMU conducts record 426 COVID-19 tests : Jhagra

2 minutes ago

200 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

Minister orders resolving issues of wheat transpor ..

2 minutes ago

Ramazan relief package implemented at utility stor ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Aid to Foreign Nations Not Aimed ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Conducting Clinical Trials of 5 Anti-Corona ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.