Finland Pledges $31Mln In Non-Military Aid For Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Finland has granted Ukraine's request and allocated 29 million Euros ($31 million) for humanitarian and radiation safety aid, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Ukraine has requested support from Finland, particularly to meet the immediate and longer-term needs related to education, the environment and radiation safety. Finland will provide Ukraine with EUR 29 million in humanitarian assistance and development cooperation support," the statement read.

The package includes 15 million euros toward humanitarian aid and 14 million euros toward development cooperation.

"We must combat war fatigue. To cope with this crisis, people need food, shelter and medication, and children need to get to school," Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari said.

Parts of the funding will be channeled through Finnish civil society organizations and international organizations, including 5 million euros through the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and 5.4 million euros through the World Food Programme and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

