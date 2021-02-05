UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Poised To Introduce COVID-19 Vaccination E-Certificates - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:07 PM

Finland Poised to Introduce COVID-19 Vaccination E-Certificates - Health Ministry

Finland is underway with preparations to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate integrated with the national digital health record platform Omakanta, the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Finland is underway with preparations to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate integrated with the national digital health record platform Omakanta, the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Friday.

"The vaccination certificate will include information about the COVID-19 vaccine that the person received. The vaccination certificate can be an electronic record, a bar code, a QR code or a combination thereof, which can be displayed on phone screen or printed out on paper," the ministry said in a press release.

The certificate will be based on Finland's national platform Omakanta, which is essentially a database of citizens' medical history, including vaccinations.

The platform has existed since 2007.

The plan is to make the COVID-19 vaccination certificate easily extractable from the personalized folder on vaccination history the ministry said that the security and technical aspects of this were being finalized.

"Finland closely monitors solutions for vaccination certificates in other countries and takes them into account in its national project so that the Finnish certificate is compatible with international standards," the press release read.

Finland has so far received 281,000 doses of vaccines. To date, 164,501 citizens were administered a first dose and 42,621 citizens a second dose.

Related Topics

Finland From

Recent Stories

Mushaal Mullick: woman on mission freedom

38 seconds ago

Kashmir's voice cannot be suppressed, says Zain Qu ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistani envoy urges EU to ensure fundamental rig ..

41 seconds ago

No NRO even if you hang upside down, Prime Ministe ..

20 minutes ago

Police probe after three killed in west of Scotlan ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Working on Rapid COVID-19 Tests for Faster ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.