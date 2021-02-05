Finland Poised to Introduce COVID-19 Vaccination E-Certificates - Health Ministry

Finland is underway with preparations to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate integrated with the national digital health record platform Omakanta, the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Finland is underway with preparations to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate integrated with the national digital health record platform Omakanta, the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Friday.

"The vaccination certificate will include information about the COVID-19 vaccine that the person received. The vaccination certificate can be an electronic record, a bar code, a QR code or a combination thereof, which can be displayed on phone screen or printed out on paper," the ministry said in a press release.

The certificate will be based on Finland's national platform Omakanta, which is essentially a database of citizens' medical history, including vaccinations.

The platform has existed since 2007.

The plan is to make the COVID-19 vaccination certificate easily extractable from the personalized folder on vaccination history the ministry said that the security and technical aspects of this were being finalized.

"Finland closely monitors solutions for vaccination certificates in other countries and takes them into account in its national project so that the Finnish certificate is compatible with international standards," the press release read.

Finland has so far received 281,000 doses of vaccines. To date, 164,501 citizens were administered a first dose and 42,621 citizens a second dose.