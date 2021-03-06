UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Postpones Municipal Elections Until June Over COVID-19 - Justice Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Finland Postpones Municipal Elections Until June Over COVID-19 - Justice Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Municipal elections in Finland are postponed from April until June because of the pandemic, Finnish Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said on Saturday.

The Finnish municipal elections were scheduled for April 18. The Justice Ministry proposed the postponement to the party leaders on Friday.

"The meeting with party secretaries is over. Eight out of nine parties support rescheduling the municipal elections to June due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

The elections will be held on June 13," Henriksson said on Twitter.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Finland has been on an upward curve since the beginning of the year. The number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units has also been on the rise over the past week.

As of Saturday, the country reported 60,904 cases, an increase of 704 from the day before, including 1,295 cases caused by the new variants. Finland's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 is 767 people.

Related Topics

Twitter Finland April June From

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

36 minutes ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

41 minutes ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.