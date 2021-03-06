Finland Postpones Municipal Elections Until June Over COVID-19 - Justice Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Municipal elections in Finland are postponed from April until June because of the pandemic, Finnish Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said on Saturday.

The Finnish municipal elections were scheduled for April 18. The Justice Ministry proposed the postponement to the party leaders on Friday.

"The meeting with party secretaries is over. Eight out of nine parties support rescheduling the municipal elections to June due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

The elections will be held on June 13," Henriksson said on Twitter.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Finland has been on an upward curve since the beginning of the year. The number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units has also been on the rise over the past week.

As of Saturday, the country reported 60,904 cases, an increase of 704 from the day before, including 1,295 cases caused by the new variants. Finland's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 is 767 people.