Finland Preparing New Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Defense Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Finland is preparing the 17th military aid package for Ukraine while taking into account Kiev's needs, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkone said Thursday.

"Finland has delivered 16 packages of defense materials to Ukraine, and I have prepared the 17th package.

We just received an update at the meeting on what Ukraine's needs are, and these needs will be taken into account," Kaikkone told journalists after the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The minister added that the meeting in Brussels also discussed the increase in defense spending by the members of the alliance, including exceeding the current recommended 2% of GDP.

Finland joined NATO on April 4, 2023, and became the alliance's 31st member state. It was the first meeting in which Finland participated as a member state of the alliance.