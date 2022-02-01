Finland is preparing its own response to Russia's request to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) countries on security issues, media reported on Tuesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Finland is preparing its own response to Russia's request to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) countries on security issues, media reported on Tuesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

The Russian Embassy in Helsinki has told Sputnik that the message of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on security issues had been handed over to the Finnish foreign minister.

Haavisto said that Moscow's message is about the West having ensured its own security at the expense of Russia, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Lavrov said that Moscow would request the countries of NATO and OSCE to clarify their obligation not to strengthen security at the expense of the security of other countries.