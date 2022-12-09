Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From Israel - Defense Ministry

Finland purchased short and long-range missiles worth 223.6 million euros ($235.5 million) from Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Defence authorized the Defence Forces to order SPIKE SR (short-range), LR2 (long-range) and ER2 missile systems. The procurement was implemented through NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the Land Combat Missiles partnership program.

The product manufacturer is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd... The overall value of the procurement... is EUR 223.6 million," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the contract includes necessary maintenance equipment for missiles, munitions and training for the Finnish military.

Missiles acquired by Finland would be used to increase the military's anti-tank capabilities and improve operational functions of the Finnish coastal troops.