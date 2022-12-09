UrduPoint.com

Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From Israel - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From Israel - Defense Ministry

Finland purchased short and long-range missiles worth 223.6 million euros ($235.5 million) from Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Finland purchased short and long-range missiles worth 223.6 million Euros ($235.5 million) from Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Defence authorized the Defence Forces to order SPIKE SR (short-range), LR2 (long-range) and ER2 missile systems. The procurement was implemented through NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the Land Combat Missiles partnership program.

The product manufacturer is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd... The overall value of the procurement... is EUR 223.6 million," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the contract includes necessary maintenance equipment for missiles, munitions and training for the Finnish military.

Missiles acquired by Finland would be used to increase the military's anti-tank capabilities and improve operational functions of the Finnish coastal troops.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Company Finland Euro From Million

Recent Stories

On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not co ..

On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not compromise fundamental rights

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan to move forward through eradication of co ..

Pakistan to move forward through eradication of corruption: CM

37 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Central Election Commission, ..

US Sanctions Russia's Central Election Commission, Chairwoman Pamfilova - Treasu ..

39 seconds ago
 Russian Court Dismisses Defense Ministry's Lawsuit ..

Russian Court Dismisses Defense Ministry's Lawsuits Against United Aircraft Corp ..

46 seconds ago
 Novak Hails India's Decision Not to Support Cap on ..

Novak Hails India's Decision Not to Support Cap on Russian Oil Prices - Governme ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin on Politician Yashin's Sentence: Court Decis ..

Putin on Politician Yashin's Sentence: Court Decision Should Not Be Interfered I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.