Finland Ready to Discuss NATO Accession As Situation Significantly Changed - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Finland is ready to discuss its possible accession to NATO because the situation in eastern and northern Europe has significantly changed over the Russian military operation in Ukraine, President Sauli Niinisto said.

'Well, we have a changed situation in both in Finland and Sweden.

For the first time, we see that majority of people are pro (joining NATO), according to the polls, and this is something we are now open to discussion with our parliament. We try to define all the circumstances or the risks and all the benefits and to doing that, quite efficiently as soon as possible," Niinisto told the Fox news broadcaster on late Friday.