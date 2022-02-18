UrduPoint.com

Finland Ready To Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting If Asked To Do That - Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Finland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting If Asked to Do That - Presidential Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Finland is ready to provide a platform for a planned meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Finnish presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

On late Thursday, the US Department of State said that the meeting between Lavrov and Blinken could take place next week.

"If Finland is asked to provide good services, Finland is ready to do that," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said, as quoted by the presidential office.

The Western countries and Russia are currently engaged in diplomatic efforts in an attempt to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine amid the West's fears that Russia could invade in the neighboring country. Moscow is strongly rejecting these allegations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Finland

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

19 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

24 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

9 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

9 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

9 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>