Finland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting If Asked to Do That - Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Finland is ready to provide a platform for a planned meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Finnish presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

On late Thursday, the US Department of State said that the meeting between Lavrov and Blinken could take place next week.

"If Finland is asked to provide good services, Finland is ready to do that," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said, as quoted by the presidential office.

The Western countries and Russia are currently engaged in diplomatic efforts in an attempt to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine amid the West's fears that Russia could invade in the neighboring country. Moscow is strongly rejecting these allegations.