Finland Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Moscow Due to Its Attacks on Ukraine - Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Finland is ready for new sanctions against Russia in connection with its ongoing attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday.

"The European Council should send a strong signal that it condemns Russia's absolutely outrageous missile attacks on civilian targets, wants to hold Russia accountable for war crimes, and supports Ukraine. In my speech, I stressed the need to send a clear signal that the European Union is ready for further sanctions. Finland is even ready for new tough sanctions," Tuppurainen told Finnish broadcaster MTV3 following a meeting on preparations for the EU summit in Brussels.

Tuppurainen added that all EU countries should also adhere to a single visa policy for Russian tourists.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On Wednesday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, announced the introduction of restrictions on electricity supplies in Ukraine from Thursday. He also urged residents of all regions to minimize the use of electricity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., warning that otherwise temporary outages cannot be avoided.

Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo later explained that the outages would not be simultaneous and will last no more than four hours, although they will affect the entire territory of the country.