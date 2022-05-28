Finland Ready to Move Forward With New Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Finland is prepared to proceed with additional sanctions against Russia and is considering all options regarding the restrictive measures, including energy, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Finland is ready to move forward with new sanctions, and to consider all options, including energy," Haavisto said. "A new sanctions package is being prepared."