UrduPoint.com

Finland Ready To Move Forward With New Sanctions On Russia - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Finland Ready to Move Forward With New Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Finland is prepared to proceed with additional sanctions against Russia and is considering all options regarding the restrictive measures, including energy, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Finland is ready to move forward with new sanctions, and to consider all options, including energy," Haavisto said. "A new sanctions package is being prepared."

Related Topics

Russia Finland All

Recent Stories

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in ..

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White Ho ..

48 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy o ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy of agitation

48 minutes ago
 24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be ..

24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be observed on Saturday

48 minutes ago
 US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of M ..

US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of Musk Twitter Stock Purchase - L ..

48 minutes ago
 17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

48 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.