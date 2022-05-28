UrduPoint.com

Finland Ready To Move Forward With New Sanctions On Russia - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Finland Ready to Move Forward With New Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Finland is prepared to proceed with additional sanctions against Russia and is considering all options regarding the restrictive measures, including energy, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Finland is ready to move forward with new sanctions, and to consider all options, including energy," Haavisto said. "A new sanctions package is being prepared."

More Stories From World

